Johor Health Department denies Pontian hospital short on surgical masks

JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — The Johor Health Department rejected today claims on social media that Hospital Pontian was running out of surgical masks.

The department also posted a statement on Facebook to say that it has reported the matter to the police and urged the public not to spread misinformation on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“Those found disseminating fake news can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“Those convicted can be fined up to RM50,000, or serve a year in jail, or both. An additional RM1,000 fine can also be imposed for each day the fake news is spread after conviction,” the department said.

It also posted a letter from Hospital Pontian director Dr Iszaid Idris explaining that the facility could not accept a public donation of nine boxes of masks as these did not reach the N95 filtration rating.

The snubbed donor later claimed on social media that the hospital was short of surgical masks.

However, the department said it investigated this and found the person to have misunderstood Dr Iszaid’s statement.