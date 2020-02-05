Police seize over RM15m drugs in raids, discover lab disguised as shrimp pond in Sitiawan (VIDEO)

The drugs seized in two raids by the police is displayed during a press conference at the police headquarters in Manjung February 5, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MANJUNG, Feb 5 — The police arrested three men and seized an assortment of drugs worth more than RM15 million in two raids around Sitiawan on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said that an illegal drug processing laboratory was also uncovered in the raids.

“The suspects process the drugs in an estate in Kampung Deralik, Sitiawan. They use a shrimp pond as cover to process the drugs,” he told a press conference at the Manjung police district headquarters today.

“Two men were arrested in the drug laboratory, while the other, who is the leader, was picked up around Sitiawan,” he added.

Mohd Khalil said that the suspects, aged between 40 and 60, were remanded for seven days until February 10.

“All three tested positive for drugs and have criminal records related to drugs,” he said.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (third left) speaks to the press during a press conference held at the police headquarters in Manjung February 5, 2020.

He said that the police confiscated 180kg of various types of drugs worth RM15,588,931.00, which could provide 37,622 ‘hits’ to addicts.

“Among the drugs that were seized are ecstasy pills, ketamine, meth oil and chunks of methamphetamines.

“Apart from drugs, we also seized a total of 249 litres of liquid substances such as methanol, acetone, hydrochloric acid and chemical fluids and 462kg of white powders, which we believe are for processing the drugs,” he said.

He also said that the police seized two cars worth RM25,000 and cash amounting to RM3,000.

“We also confiscated equipment such as fridges, ovens, filters, boilers and containers that were used to process and store the drugs,” he said.

Mohd Khalil added that the police believe the drugs were not only for domestic consumption, but also meant to be trafficked from the country based on the way they were processed and their quality.

The case is being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking.