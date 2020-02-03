Melaka to commence second phase of water rationing if supply remains low, says CM

Adly said the total water supply at the three dams in the state remained unchanged at 33 per cent. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Feb 3 — The Melaka government will implement the second phase of water rationing exercise sometime next week if water supply in the state is still low, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the water supply rationing exercise was implemented beginning Jan 29 while the model for the second phase of the exercise would be announced later.

Adly said the total water supply at the three dams in the state remained unchanged at 33 per cent and the implementation period and model of the rationing exercise would depend largely on weather conditions, rainfall distribution and water supply improvement initiatives.

“If there is no rainfall and the water supply is still low we will continue to schedule (water rationing) with the new model,” he told the media after attending the state-level Chinese New Year celebration at the Sekolah Menengah Pay Fong hall here which was also attended by the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

On Jan 29, Melaka commenced its daily water rationing exercise involving 550,673 people or 62.8 per cent of the population, to ensure adequate water supply following the dry spell in the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon, expected to end next month.

However, the water rationing exercise does not involve hospitals, industrial areas and tourism centres. Melaka currently has three dams, namely, the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah, while the Jus Dam and Asahan Dam, are both located in Jasin. — Bernama