Missing toddler in Putrajaya found safe

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 2 — A 20-month old toddler who was reported missing from a unit of high-rise residential building in Precinct 15 here yesterday was found safe.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the boy was found by a rescue team on the 17th floor of the same building at 1.25am, about seven hours after he was reported missing.

He said the boy’s father only realised that his child went missing at 6.12pm when his eldest son contacted him asking if the youngest of six siblings was with him at the time.

“During the incident, the 14-year-old brother was babysitting the toddler at their home on the fifth floor before he went down to throw the garbage at about 6pm.

“The baby was said to have followed his brother without his knowledge. The victim’s brother only realised he had lost his baby brother 12 minutes later before alerting his father,” Rosly said when contacted here today.

He said the family, with help from the neighbours, tried to locate the toddler but failed and decided to lodge police report at 10.30pm.

Rosly said police conducted the search operation at every level of the building including parking lot, staircase, vacant rooms, garbage bins and drains in the area.

He said the rescue team finally found the boy, alone and hungry, on the 17th floor of the building at 1.25am.

The toddler was then taken to Putrajaya Hospital for examination, he said, adding that investigations found no criminal elements involved in the case. — Bernama