Malaysia Airlines offers full refund for flights to and from Mainland China

Passengers wearing masks wait in line at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Malaysia Airlines today announced it will permit cancellations with full refund as well as free ticket alterations on flights to and from mainland China.

The moves come after the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat imposed a temporary entry restriction on Chinese citizens and foreigners who have travelled to China in the last 14 days, effective yesterday.

Those with Employment Passes, Student Passes and Long Special Passes will be allowed entry and subject to a compulsory self-quarantine at home for 14 days to mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the state.

The airline said passengers with tickets issued on or before January 28 for travel from January 28 until February 29 to and from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xiamen will be permitted a cancellation with a full refund.

They may also make a one-time flight change with waiver of change and cancellation fees, it said in a statement today.

The airline said the offers apply to partially used and wholly unused tickets, adding that the revised or alternative travel must be on or before May 31, 2020 and subject to flight availability.

“Malaysia Airlines’ ground staff will be distributing the forms at the boarding area prior to departure to passengers travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Kuching and Singapore to Kuching,” it noted. — Bernama