DCM: Sarawak took needed measures to contain Wuhan virus

BETONG, Feb 1 — The state government has put in place all the necessary steps and actions to contain the possible spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCov) to Sarawak, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said here last night.

He said rural communities should also take precautions against infection.

“Please follow all the recommendations of the State Disaster Management Committee, the Health Ministry and other relevant authorities,” he said at the Chinese New Year gathering organised by the Spaoh Tiong Hua Association here.

Uggah, who is also the disaster management committee chairman, said the outbreak has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation as it has spread to more than 20 nations.

On another matter, Uggah reminded the rural communities to reorganise and restrengthen their respective village security and development committees (JKKK) as the state government has allocated RM100 million for them this year.

He also reminded the rural communities that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government will be forming their village community management committees (MPKK).

“The MPKKP is nothing more than a tool for the PH government to take control of the state government,” he warned, stating the motive of expanding the MPKK is suspicious.

Among those present at the gathering were the association chairman Walter Chang, Betong Member of Parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, former Deputy Chief Minister Tan Seri Alfred Jabu, political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Resident of Betong Division Friday Belik.