IGP: Police support heavier penalties for DUI offences

SEPANG, Jan 31 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) fully support the Cabinet’s decision to amend the law to impose heavier penalties for offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the PDRM believed the existing penalties should be increased.

“I fully support (heavier penalties). If this unlawful and irresponsible acts are not addressed properly, more will become victims,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook reportedly said that the Cabinet had agreed for three sections under the Road Transport Act 1987m, namely Section 41, 44 and 45, to be amended to tighten existing laws with harsher penalties.

Abdul Hamid said this when met after after a passing out parade ceremony of officers and personnel of the Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad auxiliary police unit who have successfully completed the basic training at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Bunga Raya Complex here today.

He also said that by looking at developments around the world including in the United States and other western countries, the issue of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was taken seriously by foreign authorities.

“Why don’t we (Malaysia) take the same approach,” he said. ― Bernama