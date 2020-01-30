Sabah health director: 16 of 25 Chinese nationals placed under observation free of coronavirus

A Sandakan Information Department staff distributes leaflets on the 2019 novel coronavirus infection to tourists in Sandakan January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Jan 30 — Sixteen of the 25 Chinese nationals placed under the Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) category in Sabah have been allowed to leave after they were found to be free of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection, said state Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said the nine other PUIs also did not show any symptoms but would only be allowed to leave once the laboratory test results from the Institute for Medical Research in Kuala Lumpur confirmed their status.

The nine were still at isolation wards at the two referral hospitals in the state capital Kota Kinabalu, she said.

Dr Christina told this to reporters after attending the launching of Sabah Healthline, a Whatsapp line for queries and complaints, at Institut Tadbiran Negara (INTAN), Sabah Campus here today. The event was officiated by Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

She also advised the public not to be alarmed when seeing hospital staff donning bio-hazard suits in dealing with coronavirus cases as this was a normal thing and part of the standard operating procedures.

The public can make inquiries or complaints with the department by sending WhatsApp messages to 019-8602929. — Bernama