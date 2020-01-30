PM: Malaysia respected again, no longer seen as kleptocracy

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Rural Development Ministry in Putrajaya January 30, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Just a year after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, Malaysia is no longer seen as a kleptocracy and is a respected nation again, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysia, he said, moved up from 61st spot to 51st in the Corruption Perception Index 2019 as reported by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) recently.

“Today the prime minister of Malaysia is no longer accused of stealing public funds for personal interest,” he said in his message in conjunction with the first anniversary of the NACP 2019-2023 today.

Dr Mahathir said in evaluating the performance of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) since taking over Putrajaya in May 2018, the matters that showed the greatest impact were efforts to improve governance, integrity and combating corruption.

He highlighted that in the one year since the introduction of the NACP 2019-2023 on January 29, 2019, various measures were implemented in a structured and detailed manner starting with the setting up of a special body responsible for coordinating all government efforts in building a culture of integrity among the rakyat (people).

“At the same time, it also planned the best strategies to fight corruption. This body became an important centre to advise the Government on best practices by advanced countries, thus becoming benchmarks set by the United Nations,” he said, referring to the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

Apart from these, he underscored the setting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption which came up with various policies to improve the country’s administration. The GIACC acts as the secretariat for the committee.

Sharing facts, Dr Mahathir said 25 initiatives were in place out of the 115 up for implementation between 2019 and 2023.

“This is just the first year of the implementation of the NACP and we can already see results.

“What is important from these initiatives is changes in our systems and institutions which will determine that these efforts are continuous and sustainable and not seasonal,” he said.

In his message, Dr Mahathir also thanked and congratulated all quarters involved in supporting the government’s efforts to make Malaysia known for its integrity and not because of corruption.

Among the initiatives already in place are:

1. To introduce a proper asset declaration system for Members of the Administration

2. To improve on the policy or mechanism, pertaining to the acceptance of gifts, entertainment and payment by Members of the Administration

3. To introduce a policy on refraining politicians and any Highly Influential Persons from interfering in the promotion / appointment / selection of positions in the government

4. To enforce Parliament’s power in punishing for contempt of Parliament in order to compel ministers, civil servants and citizens to appear before committees and to supply information

5. To introduce Members of Parliament Code of Conduct to be enforced by the Committee of Privileges of Parliament in order to compel ministers, civil servants and citizens to appear before committees and to supply information

6. To insist on all audit reports be presented to the Parliament (without withholding, fabricating and modifying any information) and if in any case it involves security or national interest, it shall then be carried out under Standing Order 93 of the Dewan Rakyat

7. To introduce a Code of Ethics via Parliamentary Standing Orders for Members of Parliament (both Ruling and Non-Ruling Parties) to adhere to

8. To introduce a policy on managing the appointments of consultant(s) in terms of their roles and responsibilities as well as also to minimise their involvement in financial matters and organisational policies

9. To introduce a transparent guideline on the appointment of Special Officer(s), Political Secretary(s), Private Secretary(s) and Media Secretary for all Minister(s) and Deputy Minister(s)

i) Terms and Conditions of Appointments

ii) Number of Appointments Entitlement

iii) Functions and Responsibilities

iv) Salaries and Entitlements

10. To ensure all client departments and regulators to carry out projects based on the advice and recommendation provided by Technical Department such as the Public Works Department and related technical agency

11. To introduce standard clauses in project procurements’ undertakings in order to protect Government’ interest in all projects/contracts involving Government, Statutory Bodies and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). In the event of breach of contract(s), the Government can, at any given time, terminate or/and file a civil suit against the party(ies) to the contract

12. To ensure appointment of rescuing contractors through open tender

13. To enhance the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by incorporating technology in an effort to reduce the use of force against detainees/prisoners by enforcement officers

14. To curb malfeasance in Immigration Department through internal controls

15. To establish a National Anti-Financial Crime Centre as a competent centre to manage the seizure and forfeiture of assets through integrated enforcement. — Bernama