Bersatu polls: Contest in all Kelantan divisions, except Tanah Merah

Kelantan Bersatu chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said this included his division, namely Pasir Puteh which would see a three-cornered fight for the division chief post. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR PUTEH, Jan 30 — Except for Tanah Merah, various posts in other Kelantan Parti Bumiputra Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) divisions will be contested in the upcoming party election.

Kelantan Bersatu chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said this included his division, namely Pasir Puteh which would see a three-cornered fight for the division chief post.

“The Tanah Merah division leadership has agreed that there will be no contest in that area,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Bersatu branch-level meetings will be held from Feb 15 to March 29, followed by the divisional meetings on April 18. — Bernama