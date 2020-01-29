Transport minister: Heavier penalties for DUI offences in the offing

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The Cabinet has agreed to impose heavier penalties for offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said, for this purpose, three sections under the Road Transport Act 1987 namely Section 41, 44 and 45, would be amended to tighten existing laws with harsher penalties.

Loke said the ministry would initiate discussions with stakeholders including the police, Attorney General’s Chambers and related agencies to enable the amendment to be brought to the Parliament as early as July.

He said Section 45 concerning the alcohol content in the driver’s blood was proposed to be amended.

The current law permits up to 80 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood, compared to the international limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of 50mg/100ml, he said.

“The existing provision is less stringent than the international standard,” he told a press conference at the ministry here today.

Loke said Section 41 concerning reckless and dangerous driving which causes death, would also be amended.

It currently provides for a jail term of between two and 10 years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000.

Currently, under Section 44, those who are found guilty for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs can be jailed up to 10 years and fined up to RM20,000. — Bernama