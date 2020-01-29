Putra Mosque in Putrajaya reopens to visitors

The Putra Mosque which was closed to foreign tourists since Sunday, amid fears over 2019 novel coronavirus infection, reopened its doors at about 2pm today. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The Putra Mosque which was closed to foreign tourists since Sunday, amid fears over 2019 novel coronavirus infection, reopened its doors at about 2pm today.

A spokesman for the mosque management said its staff would follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health as precautions against the coronavirus threat.

“Earlier the Putra Mosque was closed to visitors following concerns over the safety of our workers as crowds of foreigners visit the mosque every day.

“Beginning today, our workers will abide by the Health Ministry’s advice on the use of face masks and hand sanitiser,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier several mosques usually thronged with tourists such as the Putra and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosques here, as well as the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur were reported to be closed to foreign tourists due to fears of the coronavirus spread.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have regretted the move as he said it was not government policy. — Bernama