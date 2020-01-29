Fuziah: Kelantan must abide by law when deciding underage marriages

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh officiates the closing ceremony of the Underage Marriage: Between Hope and Reality Conference in Kota Baru January 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 29 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) did not intervene in the Kelantan government’s decision not to raise the marriage age limit for minors.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, however, said, the state government had to abide by the law, especially on the appointment of the high court judges as the decision-maker on any marriage application.

“The assigned judges will be able, among others, to obtain information on the family’s economic status, health status of the bride and groom as well as the marriage-related knowledge of the young couple involved.

“The judge also has the right to reject the application if the applicant does not comply with the stipulated rules,” she told a media conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the Underage Marriage: Between Hope and Reality Conference, here today.

At the same event, Fuziah also officiated the launch of the Kelantan Women’s Caring Association, comprising 30 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) statewide. — Bernama