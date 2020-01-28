MAPS theme park in Perak closed until further notice

The closure notice for the Movie Animation Park Studios was issued by the Receiver and Manager of Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd (ATP) from Messrs Ernst & Young. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Jan 28 — The RM520 million Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) will be closed from today onwards until further notice.

The closure notice was issued by the Receiver and Manager of Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd (ATP) from Messrs Ernst & Young.

Any inconvenience caused by the closure of MAPS is regrettable, said the notice.

Last year, local media reported that Affin Investment had appointed Datuk Duar Tuan Kiat of Messrs Ernst & Young on December 4 as the receiver and manager of property belonging to ATP which is the operator of MAPS.

MAPS was opened to the public in June 2017. — Bernama