DCM: Sarawak to announce Wuhan coronavirus response on Wednesday

KUCHING, Jan 27 ― The state disaster management committee will announce the policy and action plans by relevant government departments and agencies to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Sarawak on Wednesday, chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said a session will be held tomorrow to brief stakeholders on the actions to be taken to face the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

This morning, Uggah chaired the committee that was briefed by state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing on Wuhan coronavirus and discussed an integrated action plan to be taken by the relevant government agencies to protect the people from being infected by coronavirus.

“The meeting has also agreed for the disaster committee to take immediate action to curb the spread of the virus,” Uggah said in a statement issued to the media after the meeting.

“We also agreed to increase the number of assets and equipment at all entry points,” he said, adding that the meeting also agreed to have more equipment to monitor movements at the main entry points at the airports.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the state government is taking a serious view on the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

He said coronavirus is dangerous because it can spread very fast.

“At this moment, there is no vaccine to treat the virus,” he said, adding that the people should seek treatment at the hospital immediately if they have a fever or a cough.