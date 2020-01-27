Coronavirus: Kelantan tightens screening process at four major gateways

The Kelantan Health Department said the screenings are focused on individuals who come from places with coronavirus cases, especially those coming through the LTSIP where there is a direct flight from Singapore to Kota Baru. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 27 ― The Kelantan Health Department has tightened the process of early screening to detect suspected persons with symptoms of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department has placed four thermal scanners at the four main gateways at the Malaysia-Thailand border, including the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa here.

“We have placed thermal scanners at three Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complexes at Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah; Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

“The officers at these gateways will screen individuals entering the country and if anyone is found with clinical symptoms, the medical officer on duty will determine if they should be treated or warded,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Dr Zaini said the screenings are focused on individuals who come from places with coronavirus cases, especially those coming through the LTSIP where there is a direct flight from Singapore to Kota Baru.

He added that the department has also distributed advice cards to the public urging them to seek immediate medical treatment if they had symptoms of the viral infection.

However, he said, to date, there has been no reports of the coronavirus infection in Kelantan. ― Bernama