PDRM: Drunk drivers must be more severely punished

Datuk Azisman Alias said police were constantly monitoring drunk driving incidents. – AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Heavy penalties should be imposed on any person found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) would hold discussions on the matter with the Ministry of Transport and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in the near future.

“Discussions from a legal standpoint will be held on the issue and I believe the public welcomes this,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman today when commenting on the increasing cases of fatal accidents involving individuals who drove under the influence of alcohol.

Under the existing law, individuals who drive under the influence of alcohol could be charged under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM6,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.

For drunk driving offences leading to deaths, offenders are subject to Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 and a maximum jail term of 12 months.

Azisman said police were constantly monitoring the matter as it not only jeopardised the life of the driver but other road users as well.

Meanwhile, 42 Squad from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department’s Intelligence and Operations Unit in all the contingents would carry out major operations to curb the activities of road gangsters or ‘Mat Rempit’.

“To deal with these road gangsters, we will charge them under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a heavier punishment, namely, jail for a term not exceeding five years and a maximum fine of up to RM15,000,” he added. — Bernama



