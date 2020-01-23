Penang Water Supply Corp CEO: No cloud seeding yet, dam levels still satisfactory

The water level at the Air Itam Dam is at 62 per cent as of January 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 23 — Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) has not made any application to the state government to carry out cloud seeding, said its chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa.

He said this was because the water levels at the state’s two main dams, Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam were still sufficient.

“If the dam capacities drop to 30 per cent, then PBAPP will apply (for cloud seeding to be carried out). Presently, we are always monitoring,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

The PBAPP website shows that the effective or maximum capacity of Air Itam Dam is at 59.4 per cent and Teluk Bahang Dam at 37.4 per cent today.

Penang is facing the threat of water supply shortage following little rainfall received since four months ago due to climate change.

Meanwhile, Jaseni urged residents in the state to use water prudently and not waste it, especially during this Chinese New Year festive period. — Bernama