Bukit Aman: 125,464 traffic summonses issued since Ops Selamat 16 launched

Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain shows the traffic accident hot spots while visiting the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — Federal police have recorded an increase in traffic summonses to motorists, with a total of 125,464 issued during Ops Selamat 16 since the enforcement operation was launched last Saturday in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said there was an increase of 14 per cent compared to last year’s figure at 110,508 summonses issued.

“The police approach for this year’s Ops Selamat 16, which will be held until February 1, will focus on enforcement and service.

“With such an approach, we can see that road users are more cautious in complying with the traffic rules and this step will hopefully reduce accident statistics,” said Mohd Nadzri.

He said this during a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Mohd Nadzri said more than 60 per cent of the summonses issued so far was for offences such as speeding, using emergency lanes, using mobile phones while driving, cutting queues or cutting double lines and driving past red lights.

He added that there was also an increase in accidents with 8,570 cases recorded compared to 8,086 during the same period in the previous Ops Selamat campaign.

“Police urged road users and motorists to change their behaviour and be more vigilant on the road as human error is the main cause of accidents,” said Mohd Nadzri.