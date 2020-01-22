No more public talk on power transition, Anwar tells Pakatan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged all Pakatan Harapan (PH) members to stop insisting on a timeline for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to transfer power.

Anwar, who has been named the heir apparent, called on all to respect the January 2018 consensus in order for the mid-term transition to be carried out orderly and peacefully.

“I have given a guarantee to support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his efforts to lead the country especially in strengthening the economy.

“PH and Tun Dr Mahathir have repeatedly asserted our commitment to make the transition process as agreed.

“We should respect the decision to make it peaceful and orderly,” he said in a statement.

Anwar’s remarks were made following repeated quibbles within PH regarding the handover of power from Dr Mahathir.

The latest incident happened yesterday when Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, criticised PH allies in PKR and DAP whom he claimed to be Anwar stalwarts for demanding Dr Mahathir step down soon.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly given his assurance that he will relinquish the reins to Anwar as promised after two or three years as prime minister.

He reiterated last week that he is ready to step aside “any time” for Anwar if that is the wish of the PH top council.

The 94-year-old PM for a second time has come under increased scrutiny over PH’s unfulfilled electoral promises after the coalition’s recent parliamentary by-election defeat in Kimanis.