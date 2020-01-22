Grab Malaysia hopes to entice new drivers with RM800 in bonus and subsidies

Grab Malaysia is offering RM800 in value to any Malaysian that signs up as a new driver-partner from now until March 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Grab Malaysia is offering RM800 in value to any Malaysian that signs up as a new driver-partner from now until March 31, 2020. On top of that, they have also introduced an all-new GrabBenefits for drivers which offers additional rewards and benefits.

For new drivers, Grab will offer RM500 as a sign-up bonus and RM300 in subsidies to help new applicants with regulatory costs which consist of medical, training, exam, vehicle inspection and licensing. According to Grab’s signup page, the RM500 will be given as driving credits which will be loaded to the driver’s credit wallet to offset commissions. The credit can’t be cashed out as physical cash or transferred to another bank account.

GrabBenefits

GrabBenefits is a feature that’s integrated into the driver app and it offers savings and offers which include fuel rebates, vehicle maintenance, healthcare and car accessories. Drivers can also enjoy savings from a variety of brands including Petronas, Liqui Moly, Shell Advance, Qualitas Medical, Lourdes Medical, Digi, Mitsui, Chubb Insurance, Zakat (KL and Selangor), Kaodim, GrabFood, GrabRewards and GrabPay.

GrabCar driver benefits platinum

For Platinum tier driver-partners, they can get 10x RM5 off for GrabFood delivery, 1,000 GrabRewards points per month and 20 per cent off at selected GrabPay merchants. Drivers can also get free Personal Accident Plus coverage for three months and it is also listed that EPF benefits will be coming soon. You can learn more on the GrabBenefits page.

According to Grab Malaysia Country Head, Sean Goh, Grab’s community of drivers and delivery partners have added over RM3 billion to their household income in 2019 alone. The extra bonus and perks are introduced to boost participation in the gig economy.

Grab has quoted a study that Malaysia’s unemployment rate in 2020 could rise from 3.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent. In 2019, an estimated 37,260 people were being laid off and the tech-driven economy could help Malaysians to not only supplement a healthy household income but to also provide a safety net to help them tide over in difficult times.

Goh also added that Grab believes if they look after their driver community, the drivers will also take good care of their passengers. He added that driver-partners are more than just partners but they are their ambassadors. He added that Grab hopes to ensure that their driver-partners’ honest, hard work pays off and brings a better quality of life to their families.

In South-east Asia, Grab has been downloaded on over 163 million devices and has a network of over nine million drivers, merchants and agents in the region. At the moment, Grab offers on-demand transport, as well as food and package delivery services across 339 cities in eight countries. — SoyaCincau