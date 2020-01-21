Seremban is now a city

Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir is met by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, upon his arrival at the ceremony last night. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir proclaimed Seremban as a city and opened the Seremban City Council (MBS) Complex (Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Seremban), here last night.

Also present at the event were Tunku Ampuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and their two sons, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Zain Al’Abidin.

Also present were the four Undang of Negri Sembilan, Tunku Besar Tampin as well as the Negri Sembilan administrative line-up.

The ceremony began when Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin presented a letter proclaiming Seremban as a city to Tuanku Muhriz before it was handed over to Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

His Royal Highness later declared that the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) and the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) had been merged into the Seremban City Council effective Jan 1.

The ceremony was followed by the reading of a letter on the appointment of Datuk Zazali Salehudin as the first Seremban Mayor by Aminuddin in the presence of Tuanku Muhriz.

Zazali then pronounced his acceptance of the position and declared his pledge of loyalty.

Tuanku Muhriz then consented to hand over a pendant of office and a mace to Zazali.

On November 12, 2008, the state government has approved a proposal to merge MPS and MPN into one entity, besides upgrading it into MBS.

MBS has commenced its operations as an entity beginning January 1, 2020.

Aminuddin, when met by reporters, said that with the formation of MBS, it was hoped that the city of Seremban could handle the changes of the world without borders and maintain the beauty of a clean and green city.

“In strengthening the sustainable development in the Seremban District, one of the strategies is to mould a competitive society in numerous aspects,” he said.

He added that the state government was confident the establishment of MBS would have a positive impact in stimulating the economy and the development of the communities by touching on various aspects and simultaneously upholding the policies planned by the federal and state government.

“With the support and encouragement of all parties, everything planned will be on the right track to facilitate all its administration businesses and end with a good conclusion,” he said. — Bernama