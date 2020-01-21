MACC arrests govt agency director in Kelantan over alleged fraud

MACC arrested the director of a federal government agency over alleged fraud in Kota Baru yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the director of a federal government agency over alleged fraud here yesterday.

The arrest took place at 4.30pm at the MACC’s Kota Baru office.

It is understood that the arrest of the 45-year-old director was made based on complaints over his involvement in submitting false claims for the department’s programmes and courses.

It is suspected false details were furnished for supply of drinks and course equipment as well as programmes, which were not delivered in full.

In addition, the department’s vehicle maintenance claims were also suspected to contain false details as it is believed that no maintenance was carried out.

The investigation also involved false claims for public programmes in 11 parliamentary constituencies in the state, and the appointment of relatives as procurement or service providers with the department.

MACC director from Kelantan Ramli Ismail when contacted confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further, saying the suspect is on remand for four days beginning today for investigations. — Bernama