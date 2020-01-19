Labuan Port Authority ready for MACC investigation

The Labuan Port Authority is prepared to be investigated by the MACC over allegations of conspiracy in the tender of its containerised port, Labuan Liberty Wharf, said its chairman Chan Foong Hin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, Jan 19 — Labuan Port Authority (LPA) is prepared to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of conspiracy in the tender of its containerised port, Labuan Liberty Wharf, said its chairman Chan Foong Hin.

He disclosed that none of its officials have been called in by MACC following a report lodged by port operator, Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLMP) in December (to Labuan MACC) last year.

“We are open to any investigation by any parties everyone has the right to lodge any report, and it is not a problem.

“But as of today, LPA has yet to receive anything on the investigation following the report by LLPM, and now we must be ready with all records on LPA’s board meetings, and our meetings are not only minuted but also recorded on tape as well.

“I don’t think it is (investigation) a burden to me we will leave it to the authorities to do their job and to date, no one has called me,” he told reporters after a lion dance performance at Labuan multipurpose hall today.

LLPM general manager Abdul Ghani Paijan on December 17 lodged a report with MACC on alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port tender decision-making process.

The port operator claimed there was a ‘leak’ in the port tender result and the report should be thoroughly investigated by MACC.

LLPM is the operator of Labuan Liberty Wharf since 1998.

Meanwhile, Labuan MACC director Asst Comm Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof said he had submitted a report on the alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port’s tender process to its headquarters for further action.

In this regard, Chan said a letter on the land lease termination had been issued to LLPM on Friday, which marks the end of port operation by LLPM by the third week of March this year.

He said a letter of appointment for the new operator is expected to be issued on the last week of January. — Bernama