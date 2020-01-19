After BN’s Kimanis win, Sarawak PAS mulls using coalition logo in state polls

A man holds a Warisan flag in front of a sea of Barisan Nasional flags in Membakut January 5, 2020, ahead of the Kimanis by-election on January 18. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 19 — Taking a cue from the Barisan Nasional’s victory in yesterday’s Kimanis by-election in Sabah, Sarawak PAS today hinted it may consider using the Barisan’s “dacing” symbol in the coming state election.

Its information chief Zharudin Narudin said the Sarawak PAS chapter does not have any problem using the Barisan’s symbol if it is necessary for the party to win in the state election, which may be held next year.

He believed that the Sarawakians still attach sentiments to the symbol which they are familiar with.

“The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should also be aware that the Barisan’s symbol is still thick in Sarawak and this will give a competitive edge if there is a candidate using it,” he said when commenting on the Kimanis by-election, which was won by Barisan’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

On the win by the Barisan in the Kimanis by-election, Zharudin said it is part of an early sign that the “muafakat nasional” (MN) between Umno and PAS in Peninsular Malaysia has begun to be accepted in Borneo.

He called on GPS to evaluate its position and to consider joining the MN, saying that GPS may not be able to stand on its own at the national level.

He said Sarawak PAS is open for any negotiation or cooperation with GPS in the coming state election, saying that backing from PAS supporters could contribute to a huge victory.

He said the party’s members and supporters are loyal to whatever the leadership directs them to do.

Zharudin said Sarawak PAS wants to work with GPS as it does not to make room for Pakatan Harapan to win in Sarawak.

“However, Sarawak PAS will also does not want to give way for GPS to contest a seat that we see of having a high potential to win,” he added, referring to Beting Maro state seat in Betong Division.

The seat is currently held by GPS’ Razali Gapor, who defeated the PAS candidate in the 2016 state election.