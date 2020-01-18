Kimanis by-election: Pakatan leadership needs more effective methods to win back people’s hearts, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is not the time to play the blame game, but to face reality and do something to prevent further erosion of support. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Jan 18 — The result of the Kimanis by-election which saw Barisan Nasional retain the parliamentary seat today shows the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership must to come out with more effective methods to win back the hearts of the people.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is not the time to play the blame game, but to face reality and do something to prevent further erosion of support.

“We have the result and we have to accept it. To the winning candidate, congratulations and continue your service...I believe that Sabah under the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will continue to strive for excellence,” he said when met at the Port Dickson Chinese New Year Open House 2020 at Taman Lukut Hartamas here tonight.

Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the seat after winning the by-election there today.

Its candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, won by a majority of 2,029 votes. He polled 12,706 votes while his opponent, Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) secured 10,677 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the Election Court’s nullification on Aug 16, 2019, of former MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s win in Kimanis in the 14th General Election in May 2018. — Bernama