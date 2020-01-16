Johor says number of children treated for influenza there falling

Johor Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the number of children with Influenza A who are currently being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) has reduced. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — The number of children with influenza A who are currently being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) has reduced to nine patients today, said Johor Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

He said the latest number involved those in the Johor Baru district, where 13 patients were treated yesterday.

“Most of these children are between the ages of 5 years and 9 months. Two of them are one-year-olds and have been placed under close observation due to their serious condition,” he said during a visit to HSA here.

Aminolhuda also said there were eight adults including senior citizens who are being treated for Influenza due to their low immunization.

“Overall, the situation is under control despite the two children who are said to be in serious condition,” he said.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, explained that the Influenza virus is seasonal as the weather changes from rainy to hot season, facilitating the spread of the outbreak.

He reminded the public to always practice cleanliness, especially when taking children outdoors.

“If possible, avoid bringing children to an indoor environment because the virus is more likely to be transmitted through the air via coughing and sneezing compared to an open environment,” said Aminolhuda.