Dr M confirms PLUS won’t be sold

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at Tenaga Nasional Berhad's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The federal government is not accepting private offers to take over PLUS Malaysia Bhd’s highway concessions, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today.

He said the Cabinet has decided that the country’s biggest highway concessionaire will remain with its current owners, Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

“We have studied all the bids made by the private sectors and also by Khazanah and in the end we decided that the best way is not to sell PLUS to anybody but retain it with Khazanah and KWSP (EPF),” Dr Mahathir told reporters after officiating Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s Balai Islam Complex here.

