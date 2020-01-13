Dengkil rep insists was at home during night club raid, not arrested

Adhif said there could be elements of sabotage against him, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s party elections taking place in several weeks’ time. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Armada

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah has denied today participating in a private drug-fuelled party in the early hours of Sunday morning, which precipitated a police raid and subsequent arrests.

Adhif said he was at home fast asleep when the police raided an entertainment outlet in Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on Sunday morning and reportedly arrested him and several others including officers and high-ranking government officials, at 1.30am.

“I was at home. The time, date, location [of the alleged arrest]. I don’t know where they picked it up from,” Adhif was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

He said there could be elements of sabotage against him, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s party elections taking place in several weeks’ time.

Adhif is Selangor Bersatu Youth chief.

Malaysiakini had earlier reported Adhif as saying that the viral reports that said he attended a party at Tiara Mutiara 2 condominium in Jalan Puchong, was false and that he was just a victim of inconvenient timing.

Later today when speaking to New Straits Times, Adhif said he has no idea if certain quarters were trying to play up the issue as he is puzzled how the police report became public knowledge.

“If you are referring to the page that has gone viral, that is fake,” Adhif was quoted saying.

“I extended my cooperation with the police and returned home late yesterday because of I helped to facilitate investigations.”

Others supposedly arrested following the raid include the implicated assemblyman’s personal aide, special officers to the home minister and youth and sports minister, an assistant of the prime minister’s political secretary, and a student from Unitar University in Kelana Jaya.

An Indonesian woman was also among those arrested, with an officer from of the Subang Golf Course council the only one testing negative for drugs.

Apparently, police seized 0.8 grams of ketamine and a cigarette believed to contain marijuana, along with a deck of cards and several gambling chips from the scene.