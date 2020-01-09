Task force to be set up to manage impact of disasters on agriculture, says minister

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry will set up a special task force to manage the impact of crises and disasters on agriculture in the country.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JITRA, Jan 9 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) will set up a special task force to manage the impact of crises and disasters on agriculture in the country.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the setting up of such task force was to ensure that effective measures are taken to help farmers and breeders affected by any disaster.

“The task force, chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman will also focus on setting up an efficient and effective early warning system.

“... this will also involve collaborations with the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry,” he told reporters at the handing over of the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund to farmers in Kodiang near here today.

Also present was Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the ministry would create a sole distributorship system of paddy seeds.

He said the system would ensure adequate supply of paddy seeds and avoid delays in distribution.

At the event, some 2,152 farmers who were affected by the Lekima storm in August last year received assistance amounting to RM3.36 million. — Bernama