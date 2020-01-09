Still not feeling it? Govt helped you save RM47m last year, transport minister tells Rapid users

Transport Minister Anthony Loke addresses a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Klang Valley rail commuters using the My100 public transport pass for MRT and LRT services have saved up to RM47 million in total, Anthony Loke said today.

Speaking at a media briefing, the transport minister said that the actual total fare in 2019 for the My100 pass users was actually RM123.14 million but the total amount paid by passholders last year only amounted to RM75.76 million.

“Maybe some users might not feel it. They don’t know how much they have saved. So, I want to inform the public as the transport minister: We have saved you RM47 million for Rapid users in 2019.

“This is a tremendous amount. RM47 million in their wallets. This is excellent because with more users, more people will be able to save up. And there is no limit to their usage. From our data, we noticed not many are using the passes during weekends.

“We want to encourage them to utilise the passes fully, because many only use it between RM100 and RM200 worth each month. In total, the average passenger has saved around 38 per cent,” said Loke.

He pointed out that currently there are 200,000 unique pass users but only 110,000 renew their RM100 subscription for the My100 pass on a monthly basis while the rest are believed to renew their subscription only when they plan to use the rail service heavily in a certain month.

The minister is targeting to increase Rapid Rail regular ridership to 200,000 each month this year.

In order to achieve this goal, Loke has advised Prasarana management to set up a marketing team and have them deployed to businesses and companies located near Rapid Rail’s stations in the Klang Valley.

With the introduction of the My100 pass on December 1, 2018, Rapid Rail ridership in the Klang Valley has spiked by 11 per cent or by 236 million passengers in 2019 when compared to the previous year.

However, as a result, Rapid Bus ridership for 2019 dropped by 11 per cent or by 160 million passengers as bus riders migrated to rail.

Looking at the breakdown per each Rapid Rail line, the Sungai Buloh – Kajang MRT line experienced a whopping 25 per cent ridership increase. At the same time, the Kelana Jaya line went up by 9 per cent, the Ampang line by 7 per cent while the Monorail line did not experience changes.

For Rapid Bus, RapidKL experienced a 12 per cent ridership reduction, Rapid Penang was down by 13 per cent, MRT feeder service declined by 1 per cent but BRT Sunway saw a 24 per cent increase due to a ticket price decrease of 20 per cent.

In total, 1.17 million My100 passes sold, 33,000 My50 passes sold and 12,000 Penang Mutiara passes were sold.

Under the My50 public transport pass system for buses, passengers have managed to save RM786,000 in total in 2019.

The total actual fare for last year was RM1.87 million but passengers only paid RM1.09 million — which is a savings of 42 per cent.

Penang Mutiara users, on the other hand, saved up to RM343,000 or 53 per cent of their public transportation costs.

The total actual fare for last year under Penang Mutiara was RM650,000 but subscribers only paid RM307,000.