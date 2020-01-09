PSD confirms critical allowance cut postponed for review

On December 27, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that he has chosen to delay the move. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Public Service Department has delayed the proposal to discontinue paying incentives to critical service workers to allow further study of the matter, it confirmed today.

The department noted that the Cabinet previously opted to delay this following public complaints.

“Consequently, the discontinuation of the critical services incentive payments for newly appointed officers involving 33 service schemes as previously stated in a circular has been postponed,” it said in a statement.

On December 20, JPA announced that doctors, engineers, architects and various professionals once deemed vital to Malaysia’s development will no longer receive a “critical” allowance when they join the civil service starting January 1, 2020.

The allowance is intended to attract and retain skilled workers in professions deemed vital to the country’s development.

The policy review had sparked widespread backlash, including criticism from Cabinet ministers who said the allowance cut could drive talent from the public sector.

