Anwar denies lobbying for Cabinet post

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after attending the International Unity in Diversity Conference 2020 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has brushed aside suggestions that he was lobbying for a post in the Cabinet during his meeting with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

Anwar said it was only by coincidence that he met Dr Mahathir.

“It was a heart to heart discussion between two individuals and [Dr Mahathir] gave some explanations.

“But we did not discuss about the Cabinet, and I also did not lobby [for a post],” he told reporters after the Unity in Diversity Conference 2020 held at the Sime Darby Convention Centre here today.

“By coincidence we saw each other yesterday. I don’t want people to think that I’m lobbying [for a post],” he clarified.

It was reported earlier that Anwar had said he is not in the running to become the next education minister.

He added that by convention, ministerial appointments were the prerogative of the prime minister and that any discussion on filling a vacant post by Pakatan Harapan leaders would only be held if there was a need.