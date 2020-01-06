Three killed, nine injured in accident on North-South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the accident involved a trailer, four cars and two motorcycles. — Istock.com pic via AFP

IPOH, Jan 6 — Three killed while nine others injured in an accident involving seven vehicles at Km 246.1 on the southbound of the North-South Expressway at Kuala Kangsar near here last night.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the accident involved a trailer, four cars and two motorcycles.

“We received a report about the accident at 10.13pm before a team from Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue station was deployed to the scene for a rescue operation,” the spokesperson said in a statement here.

He said the operation to extricate victims trapped in vehicles was still ongoing as at midnight. — Bernama