TV3 journalist lodges police report over death threats

The threat was made through a Facebook posting allegedly for Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah’s report on the poor conditions of a primary school in Wakaf Mempelam. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 — A broadcast journalist here who received murder threats for his news report on the lack of basic amenities at a religious school here lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters last night.

The threat was made through a Facebook page posting allegedly for his report which highlighted the poor conditions of the primary school in Wakaf Mempelam, including the lack of electricity and water supply.

“I was criticised with harsh words and murder threats. Besides that, some people even posted abusive comments that they wanted to smack my face as well as to destroy property.

“At 5.15pm yesterday, I was approached by a man who was dissatisfied with the news reports and claimed that he was the ‘Kawasan Cabang Tiga’ leader,” Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah said when met at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters here last night, adding that the police report was lodged to ensure his and his family’s safety.

Mohd Ishak, who has served as a TV3 broadcast journalist for 14 years, said that the murder threat was a first in his career.

Yesterday, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, at a press conference confirmed that Sekolah Rendah Islam Darul Iman (SRIDI) Wakaf Mempelam was facing water and electricity supply problems. Following this, supply was fully restored later in the day. — Bernama