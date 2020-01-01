Multiple notices issued across Malaysia as smoking ban at eateries flouted

A man attempts to conceal his cigarette as health officers approach his table during an inspection at an eatery in Medan Selera Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — There are still people who refuse to abide by the smoking ban at all eateries on the first day of full enforcement of the ruling across the country today.

In fact, many still claimed that they were still unaware of the ban despite the educational enforcement that had been done over the past 12 months.

Under the new ruling, those found smoking in prohibited areas including all eateries will be subjected to a compound of RM250.

In the capital, four compound notices were issued during the enforcement operations at three locations today.

Titiwangsa senior environmental health officer, Nordayana Musa, who led the operation in the city, said some smokers begged to be issued a warning instead of a compound notice on grounds that they were not aware of the enforcement of the smoking ban.

In Pahang, 51 individuals became the first group to be issued compounds for not abiding by the no-smoking rule at all eateries in the state as of 2 pm.

State health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said compound notices were also issued to four food outlets for allowing their customers to smoke and failing to display a no-smoking sign.

“So far, 656 eateries have been inspected and we will continue this operation until midnight tonight, targeting mainly at food courts and 24-hour restaurants,” he said.

In Negri Sembilan, a simultaneous operation carried out by 95 enforcement officers from seven District Health Offices across the state recorded 42 notices issued through inspections on 379 eateries.

Negri Sembilan health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said seven of the notices were issued to owners for not displaying no-smoking signs, while eight others were for failing to ensure that no one smokes in their premises.

In Perak, five food premises in Jelapang, Ipoh, were inspected in a two-hour operation beginning at 10am involving 16 officers from Kinta district health office.

However, no compounds were issued.

In Kelantan, Bernama check on food premises, especially in the village, found that there were still individuals who completely ignored the enforcement of the smoking ban.

In Selangor, a total of 64 compound notices were issued by the Selangor Health Department as at 3pm.

Its director, Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim said 51 individuals were given a compound notice for smoking in eateries, while five eatery owners were issued compounds for not displaying no-smoking signs at their premises.

Dr Khalid said 111 JKNS members were involved in the operation which started at 10am and was expected to end at midnight. — Bernama