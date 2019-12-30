All-women Malaysian expedition to reach South Pole Station tomorrow

All Women Expedition to Antarctica mentor Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir (2nd left) with Siti Jumaidah Bensali, Salehah Abu Nor and Nurul Atiqah Tamarun during the flagging off ceremony at KLIA in Sepang December 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — The ‘All Women Expedition to Antarctica (Aweta)’ team, is expected to arrive at the South Pole Station, tomorrow.

The head of the expedition, Dr Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir in a recent entry on Aweta’s official Facebook page, said the three participants were on the final stretch before arriving at the station about 2pm Antarctica time, tomorrow.

“They are now in the final stretch to reach the South Pole before starting the search for the capsule that was buried in 2004.

“As of 10.02pm Antarctica time on Sunday (9.03am Malaysian time today), the participants were in a state of exhaustion and they would be allowed to set up tents and rest early before resuming their journey, tomorrow morning,” she said.

She said although their health conditions did not allow them to continue their journey due to extreme cold weather and the pressure of gravity, but they were able to overcome the obstacles and challenges.

Sharifah Mazlina said so far, the three participants had travelled over 33 kilometres to conquer the South Pole with the purpose of finding and taking back a capsule she had planted in the area in 2004.

The group entered Antarctica about 2am (Malaysian time) on December 25.

The mission scheduled until Friday comprises three women participants, namely Army Corporal Siti Jumaidah Bensali, 34, Home Ministry administrative and diplomatic officer, Salehah Abu Nor, 33, and pharmacist Nurul Atiqah Tamarun, 31. — Bernama