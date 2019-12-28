Works Minister: Over 2,800 community councils to be launched in Sarawak next year

Baru Bian said training will be conducted under the initiative by his ministry. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 28 — The first batch of 2,847 Federal Village Community Management Councils (MPKKP) will be launched in Sarawak next month after the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has given its approval, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He said after the launch, the chairmen and the council members will have to undergo training that will be conducted by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

“They will also be briefed on the federal allocations that each MPKKP is entitled to receive,” Baru, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, said during an interview with the Iban Radio Service of RTM here.

“Once they have been trained, the councils are ready to serve the people,” he added.

He said they will be the channel of communication between the federal government and the community leaders and the people.

“The issues confronted by the local communities and the people will use also MPKKP as a channel to the federal government,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after the launch of an Iban film Bungai Ngerembai (Blooming Flower), he said the federal government is targeting over 5,000 longhouses and villages throughout the state as a potential to set up MPKKP.

He said the first batch of community councils is recommended by the state PH leaders for approval by the Rural and Regional Ministry.

On the allocations for each community council, he said it depends on the funds available for the ministry.



