LKIM allocates RM60m for housing for fishermen in three states next year

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 25 — The Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) has allocated RM60 million to build houses for fishermen in three states next year through the Fishermen Resettlement Project (PSN).

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said RM20 million each has been allocated for the project in Labuan, Sabah and Terengganu, benefiting 920 recipients.

“This project will build cheap houses costing RM54,000 for 120 fishermen in Labuan, 300 in Sabah and 500 in Terengganu.

Speaking to reporters after a ceremony to hand over the house keys to participants for the PSN project in Tanjung Dawai here today, Muhammad Faiz said to date, LKIM had allocated RM193 million for the project for the benefit of 1,822 fishermen.

On the event today, he said 72 fishermen received their house keys, bringing the total number of recipients in Tanjung Dawai to 279 fishermen, while the remaining 21 will get their houses in stages.

Muhammad Faiz said the fishermen will pay RM150 a month for 30 years. — Bernama