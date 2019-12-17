Iran President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Malaysia for KL Summit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang December 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 17 ― Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 which aims to seek the betterment of Muslims and Muslim nations.

He was met on arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at about 9pm by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Rouhani will be joining Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a number of other Muslim leaders at the gathering in the Malaysian capital taking place from tomorrow to Saturday.

The KL Summit aims to, among others, deliberate and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

Bringing together Muslim leaders, intellectuals, scholars and thinkers, the gathering is also eyeing to contribute towards the improvement of the state of affairs among Muslims and Muslim nations besides seeking to revive the Islamic civilisation.― Bernama



