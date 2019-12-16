Hishammuddin says has nothing to hide after being served show-cause letter

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives at MACC's headquarters in Putrajaya June 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today said he has nothing to hide after the Umno disciplinary board served him with a show-cause letter for breaching party constitution and its code of ethics, following complaints lodged against the former federal minister.

“There has been news about the show-cause letter by disciplinary board Chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali. I have been consistent, go ahead and investigate, I have nothing to hide,” the Hishammuddin posted on Facebook today.

Hishammuddin pointed out that most party members have vowed to continue strengthening Umno including the president himself.

“The president in his winding-up speech during the Umno General Assembly 2019 had admitted that all members are loyal to the party. So let’s not complicate the situation by making speculations.

“Now is the time for us to unite and strengthen our resolve, bring the ranks together and move forward and regain people’s confidence in Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Earlier today Malay Mail reported that the show-cause letter dated December 13, bearing the signature Mohamed Apandi had ordered Hishamuddin to be present for a hearing before the board at 2pm on December 26 for them to listen to his appeal.

The letter detailed how complaints had been made against Hishammuddin, where an Investigating Panel was formed and later found grounds to support the allegations of him breaching the party’s regulations.

It said the offences that were found to have been breached were those stipulated under Articles 20.8(b),(c), and (f) of the Umno Constitution, pertaining to disobeying party instructions, failing to adhere to party policies and to protect the reputation and dignity of the party.

Members found guilty of such offences could face punishments that range from a warning to being sacked from the party, along with having their membership rights stripped and being barred from participating in party elections.

It also stated how proceedings would carry on as scheduled if Hishammuddin were to be absent and that a decision would be made whether or not he is present.

This comes as several party leaders have been critical against Hishammuddin, who they alleged had persuaded several Umno MPs to jump over to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia

Among those vocal over his conduct include Umno Supreme Council Member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, who had lodged a complaint with the party’s disciplinary aboard after Hishammuddin was reported to have been part of a clandestine November meeting between Umno MPs and PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Lokman had urged for stern disciplinary be taken against Hishammuddin for allegedly trying to sway Umno leaders to declare support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister.



