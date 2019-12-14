Sultan Selangor praises state athletes for contributing most medals at 2019 SEA Games

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah hoped that all involved would continue to work hard to achieve more success in the future for sports development and at the same time to uphold the honour for Selangor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today expressed his pride over the success of the athletes from the state who contributed the most medals to the country in the recent 2019 SEA Games.

The Sultan’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani in a statement today said Sultan Sharafuddin hoped the success at the biennial Games in the Philippines would continue to inspire the officials, athletes and the State Sports Council (MSN).

He noted that His Royal Highness hoped that all involved would continue to work hard to achieve more success in the future for sports development and at the same time to uphold the honour for Selangor.

“Sultan Sharafuddin and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah congratulated the athletes and officials involved especially those who won medals at the Games.

“Although the 30th SEA Games achievement were among the worst in the country’s history, the Sultan and Raja Muda are proud that Selangor athletes have contributed 26 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals,” he said in a statement here today.

Therefore, Mohamad Munir said that Sultan Sharafuddin urged the MSN, the National Sports Council (NSC) or the sports association to resolve any disputes and problems amicably immediately. — Bernama