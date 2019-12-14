Singer Nora Ariffin’s son passes away at age 20

Singer Nora Ariffin pictured with her son Muhd Syakir Alif Johan. — Picture from Instagram/itsnoraariffin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The son of singer Nora Arrifin, Muhd Syakir Alif Johan, 20, has passed away this morning.

The passing of her second child was confirmed by Nora through a video posted on her Instagram account.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihiraji’un. Allah is testing me again. I want to inform everyone that my son Alif Johan has passed away this morning at my house.

“The funeral will take place as soon as possible today. Please forgive all his wrongdoings,” she said.

The cause of death, however, was not mentioned.

In March 2017, The Kelantan-born singer lost her husband, music composer Johan Nawawi, due to a heart attack. — Bernama