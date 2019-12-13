PM conferred honorary doctorate by Qatar University

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from the President of Qatar University Dr Hassan Al Derham in Doha, December 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

DOHA, Dec 13 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Qatar University in recognition of his outstanding contributions in academic as well as fruitful political career that led the country to prosperity.

Dr Mahathir, who is on a four-day official visit to Qatar which ends tomorrow, received the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from the President of Qatar University Dr Hassan Al Derham in a ceremony held at the university’s Ibn Khaldoon hall, here.

Also present at the event was Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Mahathir thanked the Qatar University for conferring him the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy, and said it was a great privilege not only for him but for his wife, the Government and the people of Malaysia as well.

“I deeply treasure this recognition. I will try my level best, to contribute further to the strengthening of Malaysia-Qatar relations” he said.

The prime minister hoped to look forward to see more cooperation and collaboration between Qatar University and the universities in Malaysia.

“I feel truly honoured. This award that the Qatar University has accorded to me will be remembered as a symbol of the strong bonds between our two countries,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also stressed that Malaysia and Qatar would continue to maintain these cordial relations that already exist and work towards enhancing closer future relations.

“Malaysia and Qatar share the same beliefs and commitment with regard to education. Malaysia believes that the pursuit of education is a lifelong process and it is the right of every individual to have access to education. Therefore, I am pleased to have this opportunity to address the students of this University.

“Education enhances one’s capability and can be an important determinant in improving one’s socio-economic status. I believe universities play a significant role in providing opportunities and support for students to explore new knowledge and realise their potential,” said Dr Mahathir.

This was the second honorary doctorate awarded by Qatar University after the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the award in December 2015. — Bernama