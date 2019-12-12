Hasanuddin appointed Gopac board director, Seapac vice-chairman

Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, who is Amanah vice-president, was also appointed as the vice-chairman for South-east Asian Parliamentarians Against Corruption (SEAPAC). — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Member of Parliament for Hulu Langat, Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Global Conference of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (Gopac) for a two-year term.

Hasanuddin, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president, was also appointed as the vice-chairman for South-east Asian Parliamentarians Against Corruption (Seapac) while Indonesia took the chairmanship.

The appointment was made when he represented Malaysia at the seventh Gopac held in Doha, Qatar, from December 8 to 10, along with three other members of parliament, namely Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus), Hasbi Habibollah (GPS-Limbang) and Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands).

Gopac is an international alliance of legislators working together to combat corruption, strengthen democracy, achieve accountability and transparency through effective anti-corruption mechanisms, as well as inclusive participation and cooperation between parliamentarians, government and civil society.

According to Hasanuddin, Gopac plays a very important role towards the world of justice since many people do not understand what corruption is all about, with some pretending not to know.

“It is not our intention to interfere with the another state’s matters. But it is our work to advise and monitor our friends to ensure there are no corrupt practices that could lead to instability, especially we in Asean,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama