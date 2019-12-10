Sabah CM: Local authorities told to monitor reconstruction of houses in Kampung Titingan

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says fire broke out in the village almost every year and caused many houses to be destroyed because they were built very close to one another. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

TAWAU, Dec 10 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants the local authorities to monitor reconstruction of houses in Kampung Titingan here where a fire broke out last Saturday (December 7).

He said fire broke out in the village almost every year and caused many houses to be destroyed because they were built very close to one another.

“We are grateful that the recent fire in the village did not involve any casualty or loss of life,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the fire and handing over aid from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to the fire victims here today.

Mohd Shafie also advised residents against making illegal electricity supply connection at their homes because of the risks involved as it could endanger their own life.

The fire, which broke out in Kampung Titingan at about 4.30pm last Saturday, left more than 20 families homeless. ― Bernama