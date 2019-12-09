Bestinet lauds HR minister for withdrawing claims about firm’s migrant worker system

Kulasegaran reportedly said last Thursday in Parliament that the allegations he made against system last year were inaccurate and baseless. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bestinet Sdn Bhd expressed relief today over the human resources minister move to reverse his claims of wrongdoing about its foreign workers end-to-end platform.

Bestinet chief executive officer Ismail Mohd Noor said Minister M. Kulasegaran’s decision was an endorsement of his company’s work in building a well-functioning foreign worker system.

“We wish to reiterate that Bestinet has always worked hard to provide value to the government as our stakeholder and the thousands of foreign workers who we have served to the best of our abilities,” said Ismail in a statement today.

He added that the company painstakingly built and implemented the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS) in Malaysia, which made the recruitment and management of foreign workers more efficient and transparent.

Kulasegaran reportedly said last Thursday in Parliament that the allegations he made against system last year were inaccurate and baseless.

The minister said subsequent investigations showed that his claims of money laundering and labour exploitation to be unsubstantiated.

The FWCMS is an end-to-end platform that connects all stakeholders in migrant workers management such as employers, recruitment agents in Malaysia and source countries, governments and medical centres.

The four main elements of the platform are security, health, compliance and welfare.

In 2013, Bestinet was chosen to implement the FWCMS as a proof of concept, without any investment from the government.

By 2015, FWCMS had managed to eliminate impersonation, paperwork, forgery, corruption and shortened waiting time in the processing of foreign worker applications.

Ismail added that, earlier this year, the courts in Nepal also cleared Bestinet of any wrongdoing.

“Nepal was the first country for the implementation of the FWCMS medical screening system.

“Bestinet is looking at expanding its services to other countries that are in need of a system to manage foreign labour in a transparent, efficient and effective manner,” he said in the statement.