PKR Youth leaders blame each other for ruckus at party congress

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir speaks during the 2019 PKR Youth Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― PKR Youth leaders today blamed each other for the violence that broke out on the street outside the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here where the party is holding its annual congress.

PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham blamed congress secretariat director, Ahmad Syukri Razab who is also the party’s youth wing's secretary for what transpired.

“We want the secretariat led by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), the PKR Youth’s secretary to bear full responsibility of the actions of their security squad that blocked legitimate delegates and even AMK leadership, from entering the congress hall,” he said.

Hilman, who left the afternoon session along with his team aligned to PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, said he will lodge a police report and also file complaints to the party’s secretary as well as the Registrar of Society (RoS) to annul the 2019 PKR Youth Congress.

He also questioned the presence of another group dressed in black that were involved in street fights with his team.

“The PKR Youth leadership is united not to attend this afternoon’s congress as we are concerned about our safety.

“We are puzzled how the group without delegation and observer tags could sit inside the congress while legitimate delegates are not allowed to enter,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Youth’s chief of security Gary Marimuthu blamed Hilman’s team for bringing sacked permanent chairperson Mizan Adli Mohd Noor to the congress.

“We were just doing our job to stop him (Mizan) and those who do not possess legitimate pass from entering and several of them showed their dissatisfaction which led to a brawl,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir in his winding-up speech reiterated party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that those found responsible for the altercation will be sacked.

“Datuk Seri Anwar has given a clear signal, and I urge those with photos or recording of the incident to hand them to the police.

“Such sabotage should never take place in any organisation," he said.



