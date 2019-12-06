Dr Wan Azizah urges PKR delegates to close ranks, says conflicts benefit no one

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah speaks during the 2019 PKR Women Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― PKR cannot embroil itself in a life of conflict and turmoil as it would not benefit anyone, PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Speaking to over 500 Wanita and Youth delegates at the party’s congress, Dr Wan Azizah urged all members to close ranks and hoped that there would be no more dissenting voices within the party.

“A ship that sails, no matter how great, when battered by the waves without anchoring at base will surely be destroyed.

“Leaders are obliged to set their best example to the members. Keep your manners and morals in check. Watch your discipline.

“Adhere to the ethics and rules that all of us agreed upon when we formed this party.

“Human beings are respected for their morals, not for their position, power and money,” she said during the closing ceremony of the wings’ congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre here.

The party history, she said, was never free from conflicts and clashes amongst its leaders and members since its inception over 20 years ago.

“Yet the fiercest clashes that took place were during the 2018 party election when we were at the height of our powers. Contesting candidates made up of Cabinet ministers, mentris besar, state executive councillors with various positions.

“I am afraid the party we built with our sweat and tears will be destroyed with a corrupted culture duplicated from insolent opponent parties,” she said.

She then reminded delegates that the party started with a people’s movement to demand justice for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was mistreated by the administration then.

“The party was founded by ordinary people. Commoners but with big hearts. They were neither prominent leaders nor known individuals.

“Now, 20 years later, the party has successfully produced a line of leadership who are currently helming the country with new aspiration,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah reminded delegates that both Wanita and Youth wings were equally important for the party to continue its intended struggle.

“We must unite to become the main bulwark in defending the party,” she said.