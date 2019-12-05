Waytha now demands apology from Tajuddin over Hindu holy ashes remark in Parliament

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy, said an apology was in order as it was an MP’s responsibility to understand the sensitivities of the people within a multiracial country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Changing his stance, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy today called for an apology from Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman over the latter’s recent remarks concerning Hindu holy ashes.

The minister in charge of national unity said an apology was in order as it was an MP’s responsibility to understand the sensitivities of the people within a multiracial country.

This is after Tajuddin had suggested while debating in the Dewan Rakyat, that holy markings on the forehead of Jelutong MP RSN Rayer were the ashes of late communist leader Chin Peng.

“I would like to say that YB Pasir Salak should apologise to YB Rayer,” he said when met at the sidelines of the Parliament lobby today.

Waytha said that as a responsible member of Parliament Tajuddin should understand the sensitivities of a multiracial society in our country.

“If they do not understand the sensitivities of the people from other ethnicities, how will that give off a positive picture towards society out there,” he said.

“I hope that Pasir Salak will apologise and like I have mentioned if he apologises and retracts we will be okay, but I think (what he said) is inappropriate, as an MP he should apologise,” he added.

Waytha said many within the Hindu community who were angered following the remarks had lodged police report against Tajuddin.

This had differed from the minister’s initial response to the incident, where he had called for an end to the hostilities since Tajuddin had retracted his statement while in the Dewan Rakyat.

Waytha suggested the comments were made out of excitement and that as Malaysians we should move on from the issue.

In response, Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy said Waytha’s call to move on was an insult to the community and was a pathetic response to the matter.

Ramasamy had said the federal minister was gravely mistaken to write it off as an ordinary matter, addict how ethnic Indians and Hindus with pride and dignity still want Tajuddin to be punished severely for his words.